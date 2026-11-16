Lagos targets $50b in trade, investment deals at IATF 2027

…Says it attracted N1trn investment between 2024 and 2025

The Lagos State government has said the state is targeting over US$50 billion in trade and investment deals, at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), holding in the state, in November, next year.

The state Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Honourable Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, disclosed this on Sunday, at the closing ceremony of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), in Lagos, added that the state’s investment promotion efforts had also started yielding encouraging results.

She said the state was able to attract over N1 trillion in investment in 2025, over what it recorded in 2024, and with significant commitments in technology, healthcare, logistics and port operations.

She stated that despite the feats, the ambition of the state remains moving beyond attracting investment, to ensuring such investment build productive capacity, transfer skills, create decent jobs and strengthen local value chains.

“We will measure success not by announcements alone, but by projects delivered, local businesses brought into supply chains, jobs created and lasting benefits for our communities,” she added.

While reaffirming the commitment of the government to its ambition of growing the state’s economy to between $800 billion and $1 trillion by 2052, the commissioner however believed the ambition would remain a dream, without the support of every exhibitor, investor, entrepreneur and business leader, in the state.

She charged exhibitors at the fair to move beyond transactions to transformation; from showcasing their products to expanding manufacturing, adding value and creating jobs.

Medebem cautioned that while the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), provides businesses in the state a significant opportunity to reach a wider market, such access, she insisted, must be earned through quality, proper certification, competitive pricing, reliable supply and a clear understanding of export procedures.

The commissioner added that the reason for setting up the Lagos State Pavilion, at the fair was to give homegrown businesses, from agribusiness innovators and fashion designers to manufacturers and creative professionals, a platform to connect with investors, buyers and export partners.

“This is the kind of engagement we want to deepen: one that gives local businesses visibility, access and a genuine pathway to growth,” she added.