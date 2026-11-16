NNPC targets 2030 to end gas flaring, cut methane emissions

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has set 2030 as its target year to eliminate routine gas flaring and significantly cut methane emissions across its operations, in a renewed push to align with global decarbonisation standards.

The state-owned energy firm disclosed this at the ongoing 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, where it showcased recent milestones in measuring, reporting, and verifying methane emissions.

According to the company, its pathway to net-zero emissions is anchored on a verified emissions baseline, backed by a long-term strategy that prioritises methane reduction, zero routine flaring, and the deployment of low-carbon technologies.

Speaking during a high-level session convened by the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC) on “Accelerating Global Methane Mitigation in Emerging Economies”, Managing Director of NNPC Foundation Ltd/Gte, Chinedu Igwe, revealed that the company had upgraded its methane reporting from Level 1 to Level 3 under the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0) framework.

Igwe noted that the feat demonstrate the capacity of national oil companies in emerging economies to build credible emissions measurement and verification systems that meet international benchmarks.

He attributed the progress to reliable data generation, operational upgrades, and a deliberate shift in organisational culture.

“Reporting gives us a clear story to tell management and a practical tool for engaging our operators. Our report is on the MiST platform developed by Carbon Limits for independent feedback, and we have carried out leak detection and repair (LDAR) on one of our assets, which is now close to Level 4,” Igwe stated.

“This allows us to track our carbon footprint from where we were to where we are and where we are headed,” he added.

Findings from the OGDC 2026 status report on emissions mitigation, launched at COP31, corroborated NNPC Limited’s strides, showing that the company developed the institutional capacity to measure and verify its carbon footprint within a 12-to-18-month window.

At a separate side event at the Nigerian Pavilion, NNPC Limited reaffirmed natural gas as the centrepiece of its energy transition agenda.

Manager, Sustainability Strategy, Standards and Policy at NNPC Limited, Philemon Yilleng, explained that the company is pursuing concurrent investments in gas production and utilisation alongside renewable energy expansion and operational emissions cuts.

He stressed that rather than adopting a sequential model, NNPC Limited is executing a parallel investment strategy—working closely with regulators, joint venture partners, and financiers to embed sustainability across its value chain.

Also speaking on the panel, Managing Director of Carbon Limits, Stephanie Saunier, lauded NNPC Limited’s reporting and verification architecture, emphasising that transparent, credible data remains critical to unlocking global investor confidence.

Meanwhile, the company’s delegation participated in the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Leaders Roundtable on “Delivering Methane Emissions Reduction Across Waste and Energy”, where Manager, Sustainability Partnerships, Ikechukwu Aturuobi, joined global industry executives to explore scalable methane abatement solutions.

On the sidelines of the summit, NNPC Limited’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Hauwa Mshelia, alongside the Managing Director of NNPC New Energy Limited, Haruna Abdurrahman, held exploratory talks on project financing and development with officials of the Inclusive Climate Action Fund (ICAF) and ANTAN Producing Limited.

Looking beyond 2030, NNPC Limited stated that its 2050 decarbonisation roadmap will focus on electrifying field operations, scaling renewable energy adoption, and deploying carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

NNPC Limited became a signatory to the OGDC—an initiative spearheaded by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI)—at COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to foster industry collaboration and accelerate emissions reductions.