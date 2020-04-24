The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the first index case of COVID-19 in Plateau, even as Governor Simon Lalong called for calm and enjoined citizens to observe all the basic preventive measures.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Ninkong Lar Ndam who disclosed this said the COVID-19 test was conducted on one suspected person that came into Jos from Kano on 17th April 2020 and has been on quarantine since arrival.

ALSO READ:

According to him, upon exhibiting symptoms, the nasal and oropharyngeal swab was taken and sent to NVRI Vom Laboratory for COVID-19 testing adding that the result which was released on Thursday, 23rd April 2020 returned positive thereby making the patient the State index case.

He said the patient has since been isolated and is stable and in good medical condition.

Said he: “The State Surveillance Team has immediately commenced contact tracing to investigate the case further and institute other Public Health measures to curb the spread of the disease in the State”

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Machan has implored the public not to panic, but to continue to imbibe good personal and respiratory hygiene, social distancing and avoid crowded places as well as stay at home.

He has equally called on the citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious case while assisting the Government to enforce the border closure directive which is one of the key steps adopted in curbing the disease.

