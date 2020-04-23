COVID-19: South-West governors shift enforcement date for use of face mask toMay 1

Ondo State government on Thursday said governors of the South-West states had extended the deadline for the compulsory use of face masks by one week.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, who said the new date was adopted by the governors in the south-west zone of the country.

He said the shift was necessary due to the scarcity of the masks in desirable quantities to effect the enforcement of the directive.

Ojogo, however, said “May 1, 2020 is now the commencement date of the directive jointly adopted by the governors of the South-West Region among other measures, to curb the spread of the CO­VID-19 pandemic.

“The shift in the commencement date is as a result of the apparent scarcity of the masks in desirable quantities to effect the enforcement of the directive.

“Against this backdrop, government has intensified efforts to produce enough within this period of grace.