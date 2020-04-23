We have reports that some COVID-19 patients in Abuja now treat themselves at home, says FCT minister

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, has disclosed that the FCT authorities have got reports that some people who are suspected to be positive for coronavirus now treat themselves at home instead of going to isolation centres.

The minister disclosed this on Thursday night on the official twitter handle of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), adding that the authority will invoke relevant laws that will make it to evacuate the patients to the isolation centres.

The minister also disclosed that massive testing will be carried out in areas where where community transmission has been established in p;aces such as Utako, Mabushi and others so as to prevent further spread of the virus in the community.

According to the minister: “Following submissions that some COVID-19 positive individuals are refusing to go to treatment centres and instead prefer to treat themselves at home, the FCTA will invoke the relevant laws that will enable it to mandatorily evacuate recalcitrant COVID19 patients to treatment centres.

“We have also resolved that massive testing will be carried out in areas where community transmission has been established, including Mabushi, Gishiri and Utako, in order to prevent further spread of the virus within the communities.

“I appreciate the frontline workers in the fight against the virus and I urge all residents to join in the fight by obeying all laid down measures which include observing social distancing, constant hand washing, observing stay-at-home directives and maintain respiratory hygiene.”