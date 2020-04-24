IG sanctions two policemen for fighting on duty in Edo

FOR allegedly engaging in a fisticuff while on duty, two policemen, Corporal Ozimede Aidonojie and Constable Salubi Stephen at the small town of Ebelle, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered the sanction of the two erring policemen.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawan Jimeta had on Thursday directed the local Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to bring the fighters, who were filmed, to the police headquarters in Benin for interrogation.

In the one minute 36-second video which has since gone viral, the two law enforcement agents were seen kicking, tearing and swearing at themselves along the road as some locals attempted to separate them while others watched the show of shame.

The state police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, who was silent on the reason for the fight, said that going by the account of the DPO, Ebelle Divisional Headquarters, the two policemen were drafted to a motor accident scene but instead started a fight.

ALSO READ:

“The DPO has since yesterday (Wednesday) detained the two rank and file in the cell at Ebelle, though without recourse to the commissioner of Police, however, the commissioner of police has ordered him (DPO) to come to the state headquarters with the errant policemen,” Nwabuzor said.

From Abuja, the Force spokesman, Mr Frank Mba disclosed that the policemen were currently undergoing internal disciplinary sanctions at the Edo State Police Command headquarters.

MBA added: “The force wishes to apprise the general public that this show of shame is certainly not in our character and we will not condone such indiscipline.”

