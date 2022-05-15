Plateau APC denies imposition of aspirant as gubernatorial candidate

All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has denied the insinuation doing the round that Governor Simon Lalong plans to impose an aspirant as the gubernatorial candidate on the party in the 2023 general election.

Groups such as APC Patriot, Plateau APC Elders, Equity and Justice Forum and eighteen gubernatorial aspirants had neither issued statements nor addressed press conferences accusing Governor Lalong of imposition of a candidate on the party.

However, the party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Slyvanus Namang on Sunday, said there was no plan nor contemplation by the state governor or the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State to impose any aspirant on the party.

“The Governor of Plateau State as a seasoned politician and accomplished democrat has not told the party or anyone to the best knowledge of the party that he has a preferred aspirant amongst the 10 aspirants who at the close of the sale of forms had purchased the expression of intention and nomination forms to contest the forthcoming gubernatorial primary election in the state,” the statement reads in part.

It pointed out that the party was aware that out of his concern and desire for the party to win the forthcoming gubernatorial election, the governor had at the recent stakeholders meeting of the party appealed to the governorship aspirants to make all efforts to reduce the number by agreeing amongst themselves as only one aspirant would become a candidate in the end.

“He clearly stated that he had no preferred aspirant and even cited instances where some aspirants, some whom he had not even come in contact with of name dropping which he frowned at. He added that his eyes and ears are on the ground to ensure that the process of electing candidates across the board is transparent, fair and equitable.





“This was followed by the party leadership in the state which invited all the aspirants to a meeting at the Kalwa House party secretariat where the Governor’s appeal was reiterated.

“The Chairman of the party in the state, Honourable Rufus Bature appointed a Coordinator amongst the aspirants in the person of Chief Amos Gizo which they all agreed would serve as a link between them and the party. It is based on the strength and weight of the appeals that only 10 out of the 19 aspirants bought the forms to contest.

“The party, therefore, restate its assurances and commitment of providing a level playing ground for all the gubernatorial aspirants and aspirants at all levels adding that the party is interested in producing the best, credible and acceptable candidates who would give it a victory to break the jinx of not producing a successor since 2007.

“It implored elders of the party who have unfettered access to the Governor or the party Chairman to exploit these avenues for clarification and proffering of advice and solutions where necessary,” the statement read.

