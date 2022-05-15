Ekiti nears COVID-19 free as 70,000 samples return negative

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, has revealed that the results of about 70,000 volunteers and suspected individuals that were screened for COVID-19 recently in the state were all negative.

Filani said the new records signposted that Ekiti is gradually becoming COVID-19 free and safe for public gathering, unlike in the past, when there was noticeable widespread of the global and lethal scourge.

The Commissioner also added that the government has activated its emergency response squad in preparedness for the emerging Monkey Pox that had surged in some states of the federation, to prevent a sudden and alarming outbreak in Ekiti.

Filani spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, during a ‘Pitch Event on Governance Innovation and Challenge’, organised by the state government in partnership with health-promoting bodies like Garfield, MitvGOV/Laboratory(USA), and Co-creation Hub.

Speaking on why the government was relaxing CVID19 protocols in public places, the commissioner said: “a little below 70,000 suspected persons and those we picked randomly for tests in the last six weeks were confirmed negative.

“So, if you see us allowing people to gather without using sanitisers and nose masks, it was because we had realised that Ekiti is gradually becoming COVID-19 free and safe for public gathering.”





On the emerging Monkey Pox infection, the Commissioner stated that; “We have one of the strongest health emergency rapid response squad in the country and we are battle-ready to curtail the infection.

“We have activated our early warning signal. So, if our people notice any strange cases of fever, headache, viral haemorrhagic bleeding, being unwell and having strange body rashes, they should notify the nearest health institution.”

Filani added that the series of partnerships Ekiti was having with the reputable firms, had helped in combating morbidity and mortality rates and exposed health personnel to modern techniques in service delivery.

Other benefits according to the Commissioner include: attracting investments to the health sector, exchanging of ideas, and promoting health security as well as Universal Health Coverage in the state.

One of the partners and Associate Director of innovation, MITGOV/ Laboratory(USA), Mr Carlos Centeno, said innovative thinking in the health sector, had revealed that no problem is incapable of being solved through technological intervention.

Centeno noted that; “as much as technology improved quality of healthcare delivery, but it wasn’t the solution itself. The solution lies in the personnel that are on guard to apply them to solve certain health problems noticed in the system.”

