I have been having pimples as a teenager. Although I was assured that the problem will abate once I am older, I am still having pimples at 30 years of age. Kindly let me know what I can do about this.

Naomi (by SMS)

Evidence exist that about 50 percent of women between ages 20 and 29 and 25 percent of women between ages 40 to 49 have pimples (acne). Most cases of pimples happen when the oil glands in the skin become more sensitive to a group of hormones known as androgens. All people have some level of androgens and these increase during puberty. Some people are more sensitive to androgens throughout their lives than others, and hormone sensitivity also changes as we get older. However, some lifestyle choices can worsen the problem too. Also, the use of multiple skin care products contributes to this problem by irritating the skin, leading to redness and often [triggering] an underlying predisposition to pimples. Therefore, experts advise on minimizing your skin care routine to a basic cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen. In addition, there are loads of acne treatments on the market today, some of them available over the counter. It is however advised to try one single treatment regime one at a time. It is also important to know that there are great treatments for pimples available, and you don’t have to go it alone. If your skin is really affecting your quality of life, go and see a dermatologist and get a definitive treatment plan. A dermatologist can help you sort through the option out there to find one that works for you. Experiencing pimples well into your 20s, 30s, and beyond is more common than you many people think.

