(BREAKING) Seven persons critically injured as 4-storey building collapses in Ibadan

No fewer than seven persons have been reportedly injured after the collapse of an uncompleted five-storey hotel building in the early hours of Thursday in Ibadan.

The affected building was adjacent to one of the new generation banks at Awosika in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

A rescue team including people in the neighbourhood and passersby have been able to rescue seven people who are currently receiving medical attention at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the incident occured around 5:45 am when Muslim faithful were returning from early morning prayers.

He disclosed that the number of injured persons have risen to seven while the rescue team is battling hard to remove the debris in search of other survivors.

Also, a combined team of the State Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Commission and other security agencies have deployed to the scene to minimize casualty rates

As of the time of filing this report, whether the incident has claimed any life aside those that were critically injured

Details later…

