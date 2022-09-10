I have serious waist and neck pains

I have been having serious waist and neck pains which the doctor told me is due to arthritis. All the drugs including creams used topically have not yielded the desired results. I am 72 years old. Is there any advice you can give me? I am worried.

Austine (by SMS)

Although there’s no permanent cure for arthritis, there are many treatments available to ease symptoms and prevent joint damage. In addition to medications which must be prescribed by doctors, exercise also helps to reduce pain and stiffness. Heat, cold and massage have also been found to ease the pain while losing weight is usually prescribed for those on the heavy side.

