Does weight gain cause snoring?

My husband was not snoring when he was slim. However, now that he has put on some weight, he started snoring. I told him that his weight gain is the cause of his snoring but he did not agree with me. Please advise me.

Aminat (by SMS)

Yes, it is true that snoring can be caused by weight gain, especially excessive weight around the neck and the shape of the palate, nose and jaw. This is an addition to a whole number of other factors ranging from sedative use, consumption of alcohol, excessive smoking, seasonal allergies, swollen tonsils, sleeping position to cold or flu. These factors occur for a short time and are not permanent. Therefore, encourage your husband to reduce his weight and see if this can cure his snoring habit.

