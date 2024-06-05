Pharmacist Olubukola Abiola Peller, Managing Director and CEO of Mosh Premium Table Water has called on the federal government to establish a synergistic electricity tariff plan to address the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

Peller believes that such a plan will ensure the stability of production costs and help maintain price control for manufacturers.

Peller made this call during the commissioning of the Mosh Premium Table Water factory, a state-of-the-art facility located in Akobo, Ibadan.

The event, held over the weekend, marked a significant milestone for the Mosh brand, which is already well-known for its pharmacy and superstore ventures.

Expressing her satisfaction, Peller shared her journey of turning her vision for high-quality table water production into reality.

She highlighted the critical issue of water demand surpassing supply, which she identified through thorough data analysis. “Many people have boreholes in their homes, but they still prefer to purchase table or sachet water,” she noted.

This preference, according to Peller, created a significant gap in the market, which Mosh Premium Table Water aims to fill.

The CEO emphasized that the Mosh brand is well-equipped to meet consumer needs despite the ongoing economic challenges in the country. With over 25 years of experience as a pharmacist and entrepreneur, coupled with a team of well-trained staff, Peller is confident that Mosh Premium Table Water will remain a trusted name in the industry for the long term.

Engr. Babatunde Peller, the business manager and a graduate of chemical engineering from the University of Ibadan, also spoke at the event. He reiterated the strategic measures implemented to capture market zones across the country. His expertise and collaboration with the CEO have positioned Mosh Premium Table Water as a distinctive product poised to become a household name nationwide.

The launch of the new facility is not only a testament to the Mosh brand’s commitment to quality but also a step towards addressing the insufficiency complaints from consumers. The factory’s advanced technology and rigorous quality control processes ensure that Mosh Premium Table Water meets the highest standards.

Pharmacist Peller’s call for a synergistic electricity tariff plan highlights the broader issues faced by manufacturers in Nigeria. Stable and affordable electricity is crucial for maintaining production quality and controlling costs, ultimately benefiting consumers. As Mosh Premium Table Water sets its sights on long-term success, the hope is that such initiatives will receive the necessary support from the government, fostering a more robust manufacturing sector in the country.

The successful commissioning of the Mosh Premium Table Water factory marks a new chapter for the brand, promising to deliver high-quality water to meet the growing demand and set a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

