Former presidential candidate under the Labour Party, Peter Obi has urged security agencies to investigate and apprehend those responsible for vandalising the second Niger Bridge.

Obi’s call comes after a viral video showed individuals damaging critical infrastructure on the bridge.

The Labour Party leader condemned the vandalism as an act of sabotage, warning that it poses a significant threat to public safety and security.

Obi praised the courage of the individual who exposed the vandalism, urging the government to take swift action.

“The constant destruction of public property is unacceptable,” Obi said.

“I urge the government and security agencies to investigate and bring those responsible to book,” he added.

Obi also called for the installation of surveillance systems to monitor vital public infrastructure and strict disciplinary measures for those found guilty of vandalism.

The second Niger Bridge is a critical transportation link in the region, and any damage to the structure could have severe consequences for commuters and the economy.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and outrage, with many calling for increased security measures to protect public infrastructure.

