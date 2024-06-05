The Federal Government has revealed reason for naming one of the newly commissioned roads in the FCT after renowned author and Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike made this known while speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Full Scope Development of the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to the Outer Northern Expressway.

“The proposal to dedicate the road to Prof. Wole Soyinka is rooted in the importance of honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to progress and development during their lifetime, thus setting an example for others,” he said.

Furthermore, Wike commended the timely completion of the project and expressed gratitude to all parties involved, including the contractor, President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the National Assembly, and members of the Federal Executive Council for their support to the FCT Administration.

