For the umpteenth time, Nigerian currency Naira recorded loss at the official market, trading at N1,476.95 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange on Tuesday revealed that the Naira lost 83 kobo, representing a 0.06 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Monday when it traded at N1,476.12 to the dollar.

However, the volume of currency traded increased to $236.99 million up from $121.87 million recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,500.00 and N1,362.15 against the dollar.

