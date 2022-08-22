Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti remain best option for Nigeria in 2023, says Support group 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Ahmed Yusuf-Datti has been described as the country’s best option in the 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed during a meeting of Zonal and State Coordinators of the Peter Obi Support Forum (POSF)- a Support Group for the Obi/Datti Movement.

Convener/National Coordinator of POSF, Engr Augustine Adikwu while speaking at the meeting stressed that considering the political pedigree of the two, the LP has the best combination which will bring victory to the party during the elections.

According to a statement made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Monday, the Convener also assured of his group’s support to make sure the Labour Party Presidential Candidate wins the 2023 presidential elections owing to the massive grassroots mobilization the group is carrying out across states in the country.

He said that on a daily basis, people are trooping to join the movement stressing that the support base of POSF is growing in number as expected and will continue to grow larger.

Augustine Adikwu however stressed that the most important thing to do is for members of the group to ensure that they collected their PVCs which he said will be the weapons required to vote in Peter Obi and his running mate.

He then charged the Zonal and State Coordinators to engage only on issues-based campaigns and enlightenment of the people stressing that it is only when people understand a thing that they will be encouraged to be part of it.

The Convener/National Coordinator of the POSF further said that members of the group will not relent in the agitations until they are able to garner the required support that will lead to the emergence of Peter Obi as the next President of Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE