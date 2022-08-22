Ogun: Father impregnates daughter, invites five others to sleep with her

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 49-year-old man, Amoda Bola, for having carnal knowledge of his underage daughter which resulted in pregnancy.

The suspect, a resident of Idi Oro street, Ode Remo in Remo North Local Government area of Ogun State was arrested on August 17, following a complaint by the victim at Ode Remo Divisional Police Headquarters.

The 14-year-old girl informed the Police that her father not only make love to her but equally invite five different men at different times to sleep with her for money purposes.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, said that the Divisional Police Officer for Ode Remo division, Olayemi Fasogbon, mobilised detectives upon the information which led to the arrest of the suspect.

He explained that the suspect in his statement confessed to the crime while his confession led to the arrest of five others who had slept with the girl at different times on the invitation of the father.

The suspects are; Ahmed Ogunkoya (30); Muyiwa Adeoye (48); David Sunday Solaja (69); Emmanuel Olusanya (50) and Joshua Olaniran.

Oyeyemi explained that all the suspects had confessed to having slept with the girl and paid money to the father.

The victim, whose mother had separated from the father years back, was said to have been turned into a prostitute by her father.

According to the Police, the victim, however, has been taken to state hospital Isara Remo where it was confirmed that she is pregnant.