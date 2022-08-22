Police rescue ‘Bishop’ who attended Shetima’s unveiling from mob in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command at Deidei Building Material Market New Site, Abuja rescued Bishop Hilary C. Okafoh of Madalla, Niger State, from mob attack on Saturday.

The Bishop was said to have been spotted by traders and was almost lynched but the police acted in time to rescue and escort him out of Dei-Dei International Building Materials Market, Abuja.

Tribune Online gathered that the mob descended on him to lynch him for his involvement in the alleged impersonation of bishops during Senator Shettima’s unveiling last month.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident and disclosed that a crowd of jesters followed Reverend Hilary C. Okafoh, trying to take pictures of him while they passed humiliating comments at him.

“Not knowing how far this will go, and to preserve his fundamental human rights, the police swung into action and saved him from further embarrassment.”

She noted that the FCT Commissioner of Police has cautioned anyone who would desire to violate the rights of others while hiding behind a social or political facade to drop the notion or face the appropriate legal repercussions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$418m Paris Club Refund: Governors Release Names Of Consultants, Amount Collected

THE 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Sunday unveiled the identities of the six consultants requesting for the payment of controversial $418.954 million Paris Club refund….,

Resident Doctors Extend Ultimatum By Two Weeks

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has shifted its decision on the ultimatum it issued to the Federal Government by two weeks…..

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leaders Disagree Over Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

With about five weeks to the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 presidential election, leaders of the pan-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo have clashed over the aspirations of Senator Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi….

Police rescue ‘Bishop’ who attended Shetima’s unveiling from mob in Abuja