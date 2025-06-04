Peter Obi condemns Benue killings, demands action

• lauds CoAS Oloyede’s recent move

Labour Party national leader, Peter Obi, has extended heartfelt condolences to the people of Benue following the tragic and senseless killings that have been plaguing their communities.

Expressing deep concern over the security situation, the opposition leader described the pain, anguish, and sorrow experienced by the people as “heartbreaking” and a “grave indictment of a nation that is repeatedly failing its own people.”

This was contained in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday.

“The pain, anguish, and sorrow being experienced across Benue are not only heartbreaking but also a grave indictment of a nation that is repeatedly failing its own people. This is not just unacceptable, it is intolerable,” Obi stated.

The former Anambra governor commended the recent move by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi Oloyede, to relocate to Benue, signaling a welcome shift towards prioritising the security of the region.

“I earnestly pray that this action brings lasting change for the good and resilient people of Benue, who deserve not only protection but also meaningful justice, and the freedom to live, farm, and work in peace without fear.

“The blood of innocent Nigerians cries out for justice. The security and survival of our people must be the foremost responsibility of any government that claims to be responsible and compassionate,” Obi emphasised.

The leader stood in solidarity with grieving families in Benue and across Nigeria, calling for urgent, deliberate, and comprehensive action to address the security challenges.

“My heart is with every grieving family in Benue and across Nigeria. I stand with you, not just in words, but in the call for urgent, deliberate, and comprehensive action.”



