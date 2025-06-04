NYSC urges corps members to embrace entrepreneurship

A total of 1,308 members from the 2024 Batch B Stream 1 have officially concluded their service year in Anambra State, with a call for them to embrace entrepreneurship.

The passing-out ceremony took place across the state on Tuesday, with Awka South Local Government Area hosting a significant event.

The ceremony in Awka South LGA featured brief remarks from the State Coordinator, Mrs Pauline Ojisua, and local government officials, all emphasising self-reliance, patriotism, and the application of skills acquired during service.

In her goodwill message, Mrs Ojisua charged the corps members to leverage the training received through the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to create employment for themselves and to contribute to the nation’s growth.

Representing the Chairman of Awka South LGA, the Deputy Chairman, Hon. Paul Ifeme, admonished the corps members to avoid crimes and other social vices, and remain good ambassadors to their families, communities, states, and the country at large.

