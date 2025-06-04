Benue killings: Army chief moves in, deploys more troops, logistics

•Police relocate Area Commanders, tactical teams to Apa, Gwer LGs

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday, moved to Benue State in a strategic move to address the incessant killing of innocent villagers by suspected herders and militia groups in the state.

A source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that the COAS was concerned about the killings of innocent citizens and displacement of families from their homes in the state.

NAN learnt that Oluyede, accompanied by Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and other top officers at the army headquarters, is moving to the state for assessment of the security situation.

The source disclosed that the COAS had also ordered more deployment of troops and logistics to the state to hunt down the armed groups terrorising the people of Benue State.

“While in Benue State, the COAS, is expected to hold strategic meetings with all operational and unit commanders to brainstorm on the way forward as well as review the ongoing operations with a view to ending the massacre.

“He is also expected to visit troops’ locations and operational bases in the state to interact with troops and boost their morale and fighting spirit.

“The COAS is also expected to visit villages that have been attacked and reassure residents of their safety and the resolve of the Nigerian army to protect lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

“General Oluyede, while in the state, will personally lead troops in the operation in the battle front,” he added.

NAN reported that there has been increased csaes of killing in Benue State by suspected herdsmen which has become a source of concern to many.

Some of the recent cases in the state include: the attack on Reverend Father Solomon Atongo on May 24, while on his way from Makurdi to Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-East Local Government Area.

The attackers left him for dead, but he survived.

On May 29, Agan community in Makurdi was attacked in broad daylight, resulting in multiple fatalities.

On Sunday, June 1, Naka, the Gwer West Local Government headquarters, and Edikwu-Ankpali community in Apa Local Area were attacked, resulting in several fatalities.

Also reported was the attack on other communities, including Tse-Antswam in Naka town by suspected herdsmen, which left 17 people dead and many others missing or displaced.

Similarly, Edikwu and Ankpali communities in Apa Local Government Area were attacked, resulting in 16 confirmed deaths and many others missing.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Benue State has relocated Area Commanders and tactical teams to Apa and Gwer West local government areas following the devastating attacks on communities in the localities.

According to NAN, this was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Makurdi by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edit Udeme and made available to newsmen.

According to Udeme, the Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Emenari Ifeanyi, has deployed resources to flash points in the state, including Apa and Gwer-West LGs.

Udeme noted that no fewer than 22 persons were killed during the attacks, while five others were hospitalised.

READ ALSO: Fulani group links Benue killings to ban on open grazing