His deep voice, commanding screen presence and memorable portrayal of traditional patriarchs made him a household name across generations. But beyond the familiar image of Okonkwo was a man whose journey began long before Nollywood came calling. ADERONKE ADESANYA reflects on the life, career and enduring legacy of Pete Edochie.

For decades, his deep voice, commanding presence and remarkable ability to deliver African proverbs made him one of the most recognisable faces in Nigerian entertainment. Whether portraying a traditional ruler, a wealthy businessman, a village elder or a stern family patriarch, Pete Edochie possessed a screen presence that few could imitate.

To generations of movie lovers, he was the embodiment of authority, wisdom and cultural identity. Yet, long before he became one of Nollywood’s most celebrated actors, Edochie had built a career in broadcasting, worked through one of Nigeria’s most difficult historical periods and developed a professional life that would eventually lead him to the screen.

Born Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua Edochie on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State, the actor hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in present-day Anambra State. Although his childhood was spent largely in northern Nigeria, his Igbo roots remained an important part of his identity and would later become evident in the characters he portrayed.

He received his primary education in Zaria before proceeding to St John’s College, Kaduna. His early years were shaped by an interest in communication and entertainment, with broadcasting gradually becoming an important part of his professional ambitions.

After completing his secondary education in 1964, Edochie joined the Nigerian Railway Corporation, where he worked in the accounts department. However, his interest in broadcasting eventually took precedence, setting him on a path that would introduce him to the world of radio and television before his eventual rise to acting.

In February 1967, he joined the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation as a junior programmes assistant. It was the beginning of a broadcasting career that would span more than three decades.

His early years in broadcasting coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in Nigeria’s history. Following the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War, Edochie and his wife, Josephine, became involved with the Voice of Biafra, the broadcasting service of the secessionist Republic of Biafra.

The experience placed him within a difficult chapter of the country’s history, where broadcasting was not merely about entertainment or information but also played a significant role in communicating events during the conflict.

Despite the challenges of the period, Edochie continued to build his career after the war. He rose through the ranks at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, eventually occupying senior management positions, including Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

His professional development also took him outside Nigeria. In 1980, he received training at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), an experience that further strengthened his broadcasting knowledge and professional outlook.

In 1987, he became the pioneer director of ABS 3 FM Stereo in Enugu. He named the station Sunrise ’96, explaining that the sun rises in the east. His years in broadcasting were significant, not only because they established him as an experienced media professional but also because they helped shape the discipline, diction and confidence that would later become defining features of his acting career.

However, it was another opportunity in 1987 that would change the course of his public life.

When the Nigerian Television Authority adapted Chinua Achebe’s celebrated novel, Things Fall Apart, for television, Edochie was selected to portray Okonkwo, the central character whose ambition, strength, pride and fear of weakness drive the story.

Interestingly, he had not read Achebe’s novel before being introduced to the production. His selection followed a recommendation by a former colleague, G. C. Ugwu, who believed he was suitable for the role.

Edochie attended an audition at the University of Nigeria’s Enugu campus, where his reading impressed the production team. He eventually secured the role, delivering a performance that would become one of the most memorable in Nigerian television history.

Playing Okonkwo was no ordinary assignment. The character was a respected wrestler and influential man in his community, whose determination to avoid the perceived weakness associated with his father eventually contributed to his downfall.

Edochie’s interpretation brought the character to life with a commanding voice, physical presence and an understanding of the cultural setting of the story. His performance introduced him to a much wider audience and established him as an actor capable of carrying complex literary characters to the screen.

The television adaptation attracted attention beyond Nigeria, with the BBC travelling to interview him following the success of his performance. His portrayal also became so closely associated with the character that the name Okonkwo would follow him throughout his career.

Although Things Fall Apart provided his breakthrough, Edochie’s journey in acting was only beginning. As the Nigerian film industry developed, particularly with the emergence and expansion of the home-video market, he became one of the actors whose presence helped define the period.

His early film appearances included Ikuku, which featured Nkem Owoh, before he went on to feature in several productions that strengthened his reputation.

Among his notable film credits were Rituals (1997), Igodo (1999), Egg of Life and Billionaire’s Club (2003). He also appeared in more contemporary productions, including Genevieve Nnaji’s 2018 film, Lionheart, in which he played Chief Ernest Obiagu, a wealthy businessman and family patriarch.

In Lionheart, Edochie portrayed a father whose declining health and business challenges create an opportunity for his daughter to take greater responsibility for the family enterprise. The film introduced him to another generation of viewers and demonstrated his ability to remain relevant in an industry that had undergone significant changes.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Edochie’s career was the consistency of the characters he portrayed without necessarily becoming limited by them. He became particularly associated with traditional rulers, wealthy men, community leaders and fathers whose decisions carried considerable weight.

His performances were often marked by deliberate delivery, a deep baritone voice and the use of proverbs that reflected African traditions and values. Even in scenes where other characters were raising their voices, Edochie could command attention with a few carefully delivered words.

His appearance also became part of his screen identity. The red cap, traditional attire, walking stick and dignified carriage were familiar features of the characters he played. Over time, these elements became so closely associated with him that his public image and screen persona appeared almost inseparable.

Yet, his influence went beyond the number of films he appeared in. At a time when Nigerian filmmakers were developing stories that reflected local experiences, Edochie became one of the actors whose performances helped bring traditional institutions, family structures and cultural expressions to wider audiences.

His contribution was particularly evident in the way he represented Igbo culture on screen. Through his characters, audiences encountered proverbs, customs, traditional leadership structures and the complexities of family relationships.

His performances also became part of popular culture, with clips from his movies circulating widely on social media years after their original release. Younger audiences who might not have watched some of his earliest productions became familiar with his expressions, delivery and memorable lines.

Away from the cameras, Edochie’s life was anchored by his family. He married Josephine on March 19, 1969, at St Finbarr’s Catholic Church in Umuahia. Their marriage lasted more than five decades, and together they raised six children, five sons and a daughter.

Two of his sons, Linc and Yul Edochie, followed in his footsteps and became actors. While Yul established his own identity in Nollywood, his father’s influence on the industry remained a significant part of the family’s entertainment legacy.

Despite the fame that accompanied his career, Edochie maintained a reputation for being outspoken about his beliefs, professional standards and expectations of the entertainment industry. He was particularly vocal about the quality of scripts, the use of language and the importance of preserving cultural values in storytelling.

His career also earned him recognition from within and outside the entertainment industry. In 2003, he received the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in recognition of his contribution to the country. In 2014, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards presented him with its Industry Merit Award, further acknowledging his impact on African filmmaking.

These honours reflected a career that had moved beyond individual performances to become part of the history of Nigerian entertainment.

On November 25, 2026, however, news of his death brought an end to a remarkable chapter. The veteran actor died in Enugu at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, according to a statement released by his family through his son, Leo Pete Edochie.

The announcement described his passing with the words, “An Iroko Has Fallen”, a fitting expression for a man whose presence in Nigerian entertainment had been as commanding as the great tree from which the tribute drew its meaning.

His death prompted tributes from colleagues, public figures, government officials and admirers who recognised the depth of his contribution to the creative industry. The Actors Guild of Nigeria also mourned him, describing him as a father figure whose influence extended beyond acting into broadcasting and the wider entertainment community.

For many Nigerians, his passing represents more than the loss of a familiar face. It marks the departure of an actor whose work connected generations of viewers and whose interpretation of African characters helped shape the country’s cinematic identity.

Pete Edochie spent more than five decades building a legacy across broadcasting and acting. From his early days at the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation to his portrayal of Okonkwo and his subsequent rise in Nollywood, his journey was one of professional reinvention, dedication and lasting influence.

He may have become famous for portraying kings, but his place in Nigerian entertainment was not built on the authority of the characters he played alone. It was built on years of work, an unmistakable talent and the ability to make stories resonate with audiences.

The Iroko has fallen, but the stories he helped tell will continue to live on. Long after the cameras have stopped rolling, his voice, performances and contribution to Nigerian cinema will remain part of the industry’s history.