The Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole, has said Nigerian universities need uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply to achieve scientific breakthroughs, strengthen research and compete favourably with their counterparts globally.

Ojewole said stable electricity was essential to an effective university system, stressing that students, lecturers and other staff must have access to reliable power and internet services across campuses at all times.

He spoke on Friday at a press conference held at the university’s main campus in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, to mark the first anniversary of his administration.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the institution was working to increase its electricity generation capacity from the current 1.2 megawatts to five megawatts to meet its growing energy needs.

According to him, the expansion would involve strengthening its existing Independent Power Plant, extending solar energy infrastructure and exploring other sustainable energy sources to guarantee uninterrupted power supply.

“For any Nigerian university to achieve a high global ranking, it needs 24-hour power supply. We have solar energy taking care of some of our buildings, including the main library, and we are working to extend it to other areas. Until we achieve an uninterrupted power supply, we won’t rest,” he said.

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The scholar, who is the fourth President/Vice Chancellor of a faith- based university, added that stable electricity would boost research, technological innovation, operational efficiency and productivity, noting that scientific discoveries depended largely on reliable energy to support academic activities.

Ojewole said round-the-clock electricity should be a priority for all Nigerian universities seeking global recognition.

Highlighting achievements in his first year under the institution’s GRACE Agenda, he disclosed plans to establish a School of Music and Creative Arts, championed by alumnus David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and a School of Pharmacy in collaboration with donor Sir Adebutu Kensington.

He also announced that the university had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria to serve as an examination centre for professional training and academic development.

While commending his three predecessors for laying a solid foundation, the Vice-Chancellor dismissed claims that Babcock University is exclusively for the wealthy.

He emphasized that the institution has support systems in place for indigent students, including those who lose their sponsors mid-study.

He said assistance was provided through the Parents’ Forum, philanthropists, and fellow students to ensure that financial difficulties did not force anyone to abandon their education.