In this interview, BUSOLA OWORU speaks with Professor Mark Nwagu who has just bagged a second PhD at the age of 89. The Prof. reflects on an extraordinary intellectual journey that continues to evolve at the age of 89. A professor, scientist, poet and novelist, he discusses his decision to return to the University of Ibadan to pursue doctoral research in Cultural Studies after decades of work in molecular biology and other scientific fields.

WHAT question about Nigeria’s history or culture first persuaded you that writing a book was not enough, and that you needed to undertake a second PhD at 86?

Let me clarify something first. My intention was not necessarily to obtain another PhD. It was to undertake a serious study of a subject that was relatively unknown to me. The outcome happened to be a higher degree, but my original motivation was to explore a new intellectual territory.

Nigeria has undergone several historical transformations. The amalgamation of 1914 brought together different territories and peoples, and until today, we are still trying to understand the difficulties and opportunities that emerged from that union. My interest was particularly in southeastern Nigeria and the historical influence of the Aro Confederacy, especially the Long Juju of Arochukwu, and its significance in the social and cultural life of the people.

I wanted to understand how the Aro influence extended into different parts of southeastern Nigeria and how its authority manifested itself in the lives of people, particularly through the oracle, which people consulted for guidance and decisions.

Interestingly, my interest did not begin from reading a particular book or attending a lecture. It arose from an ordinary conversation with Chris Okigbo. We were sitting together when he mentioned the subject. Something about that conversation immediately caught my attention.

I had seen aspects of the culture and its expressions before, including the traditional clothing associated with the people. But that conversation made me want to understand the subject more deeply.

I realised that writing a book alone would not adequately address the questions I had. I needed to conduct research, and I wanted to do so at the highest possible academic level.

That was how the journey began. It was an interaction between two people that opened up an entirely new intellectual possibility for me.

At the time, I was already a scientist, an author, a poet and a novelist. My memoirs had also been published. I did not have a formal background in sociology or cultural studies, but I decided to venture into the field.

How do you enter a subject you know very little about? That is the beauty of life. It is an adventure. You enter, begin to ask questions, read, investigate and gradually discover things.

Fortunately, my scientific training had prepared me to be curious, observe carefully and ask questions. I was simply applying those skills in a different discipline.

Your research explores Nsibidi through what you call the “cultural stem cell” theory. What does that idea mean, and what did your study reveal about how cultural knowledge survives or changes?

The first thing about research is that you begin to discover new things about the subject you are studying.

I became interested in how its cultural influence manifested itself in society, both in major historical events and in the ordinary lives of people.

I began to see a connection between this cultural influence and the idea of a stem cell in biology.

A stem cell is remarkable because of its capacity to develop into different types of cells. During human development, the fertilised egg develops through a process of differentiation. Different cells emerge and acquire different functions, eventually forming the various parts of the human body.

Yet, despite these differences, they all originate from the same beginning.

That biological process became a useful way for me to understand cultural interaction.

I began asking myself: Can something that originated in one cultural environment interact with another environment and produce a new outcome without necessarily losing its original identity?

That is the foundation of my Cultural Stem Cell Theory.

The theory is about interaction. When two cultural identities meet, they can influence one another. One may change the other, while also being changed in the process.

For such interaction to take place, however, there must be a certain level of openness or what I describe as competence. If a person or society is not prepared to respond to another, meaningful interaction may not happen.

Consider two people meeting for the first time. They come from different backgrounds and have different experiences. If they are willing to listen, learn and engage with one another, something new can emerge from that relationship.

The same principle applies to societies.

My argument is that cultural differences do not necessarily have to result in division. They can produce new possibilities when people are willing to interact.

This is also where the relationship between biology and sociology becomes important. We can talk about biosociology or biohumanities because knowledge should not be restricted to separate academic compartments.

I believe in the unity of knowledge. The different disciplines may approach life from different perspectives, but they are ultimately concerned with understanding the human experience.

The Cultural Stem Cell Theory is an attempt to demonstrate how interactions between different cultural experiences can produce new forms of understanding, relationships and social possibilities.

You spent decades studying cells and molecular biology before moving into cultural studies. Where did your scientific training help your new research, and where did you have to learn a different way of thinking?

This is a very important question because my scientific background has influenced almost everything I have done.

My first PhD, which I began in 1965, was in developmental biology, particularly gastrulation. It involved studying how cells interact during the development of an embryo.

In the developmental process, cells move, interact and influence one another. When one cell comes into contact with another, it can cause changes in that cell. At the same time, it may also undergo changes itself.

Gradually, through these interactions, different cells develop different characteristics and functions.

That process of differentiation is central to understanding how a complex organism develops from a single fertilised egg.

When I began studying culture, I recognised a similar pattern. People and societies also develop through interactions.

A person enters another environment, encounters different experiences and may influence that environment while being influenced by it.

That is how I began connecting biological processes with cultural and social experiences.

My scientific training taught me to observe, investigate, question assumptions and look for relationships between seemingly different things.

I also drew inspiration from literature, poetry and philosophy. I have been exposed to different intellectual traditions throughout my life, and these experiences have gradually come together in my research.

I am particularly interested in the idea that the beginning and the end are connected. In biology, the different cells of the human body originate from the same beginning. Although they become different through differentiation, they retain relationship with that original source.

I see something similar in human society. We may become different because of our experiences, cultures and circumstances, but we still share fundamental human needs.

We all need love, family, care, security and a sense of belonging.

Unfortunately, differences in power, ethnicity and other social circumstances sometimes make us behave as though we have nothing in common.

My research asks whether meaningful interactions can help us rediscover those common foundations.

So, I did not abandon science when I moved into cultural studies. Rather, I brought the principles and insights of science into a different field of inquiry.

You are also a poet and novelist. What can literature express about a people’s history that scientific or academic research cannot, and what can research establish that literature cannot?

Science has an important responsibility. Scientists work to find solutions to diseases such as malaria and other health challenges. They investigate problems and develop treatments that improve human life.

But life is not just malaria, headaches, stomach problems or heart attacks. There is much more to the human experience.

Literature gives us an opportunity to express that other dimension of life. Through words, poetry and storytelling, we communicate experiences, emotions, memories and ideas that can reach people across generations.

People read for different reasons. Some read for relaxation, others for knowledge, inspiration or a deeper understanding of human experiences.

Literature allows us to explore what it means to be human, including our fears, hopes, relationships and struggles. Poetry, for example, can take something we consider ordinary and reveal another dimension of it. It can help us imagine possibilities beyond what we immediately see.

Science, on the other hand, helps us establish facts, test assumptions and understand how things work.

If you want to establish whether a particular substance contains alcohol, for example, scientific investigation can provide an answer. Literature cannot replace that process.

But science also has its limitations. It can explain certain aspects of human existence, but it cannot independently provide everything we need to understand the human condition.

We need both science and the humanities.

I remember the anthropologist Margaret Mead and her observation about the significance of caring for an injured person in understanding human development. The ability of a community to care for someone who has suffered an injury is an important expression of social progress.

That idea has remained with me because development should not be measured only by weapons, technology, tools or infrastructure.

It should also be measured by how people care for one another.

A society may have advanced technology, but if its people cannot show compassion, something fundamental is missing. Science helps us live better and makes life easier. The humanities help us understand why we should live together, care for one another and make life meaningful.

That is why I believe the two must interact.

What was it like returning to the University of Ibadan as a student after retiring as a professor? Was there ever a moment during the research when you doubted whether you would finish?

No, I did not have that kind of doubt. For me, the most important thing in life is knowledge. One of the greatest privileges a human being can have is the opportunity to continue learning.

When I decided to undertake the research, I already had an idea of the person I wanted to supervise me. I approached him, tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘You will be my supervisor!’

He could have directed me to someone else if he felt he was not the right person, but he accepted the responsibility.

That was another example of what I describe as the Cultural Stem Cell Theory at work. Two people who have different experiences and backgrounds come together, interact and learn from one another.

He was not necessarily an expert in the particular historical subject I was researching, just as I was entering a discipline outside my original academic training. But that was not a problem.

We could both investigate, read and learn.

He supported me tremendously. When I made my first PowerPoint presentation, he helped me develop it and guided me through the process. He also continued to provide academic support as the research progressed.

I attended classes, interacted with other students and participated in academic activities. I sat with younger scholars, wrote examinations and engaged in discussions. I did not approach the classroom with the attitude that I was older or that I had already achieved so much in my academic career. What would I gain by asking young people what they knew or suggesting that they had nothing to teach me? The things I wanted to know were also things they wanted to understand. So we interacted and learned from one another. I must emphasise that conversation is one of the most important aspects of doctoral research. A PhD is not just about reading books and writing a thesis. It is also about engaging with people, listening to different perspectives, asking questions and allowing your ideas to develop. Sometimes, someone says something in a conversation that stays with you for weeks or months. You keep thinking about it, examining it and discovering new meanings. That is the beauty of a university. At 86, when I was undertaking the research, I was still willing to sit in a classroom, listen to people and learn from them. I did not see age as a barrier. I saw it as another opportunity to engage with knowledge.

Now that you have completed your doctorate at 89, what questions are you still hoping to answer? What would you tell a younger scholar who may feel it is too late to begin again?

It is never too late to begin again. I think the first thing a person must do is return to the fundamental questions of life. What do I want? Why do I want it? What am I doing, and where will it lead me? Those are important questions. For me, my Christian faith has provided answers to many of them. I believe that God continues to guide us through different experiences and opportunities. My interest in the Aro Confederacy emerged from an ordinary conversation. I had not planned it years in advance. Something happened, an idea came up, and I felt compelled to investigate it. I believe the Holy Spirit guides us in different ways, sometimes through people and circumstances we do not initially understand. Young people must understand that studying one discipline does not mean they are permanently restricted to it. I studied zoology and spent much of my professional life in science. That did not prevent me from moving into cultural studies when I discovered a subject I wanted to explore. There is what we call a paradigm shift. A paradigm is an established way of thinking or doing things. But sometimes, new questions emerge that existing approaches cannot adequately answer. That is when a person must be prepared to consider a different way of thinking. You must be willing to make choices.

One of the greatest joys of being human is having something meaningful to do. It could be your profession, research, writing, service to the community or involvement in your faith. The important thing is to remain engaged. Do not allow yourself to become so attached to one discipline, position or stage of life that you cannot explore something new. If you discover something you genuinely want to do, immerse yourself in it. Read, ask questions, meet people and allow yourself to grow. For me, the joy is in doing the things I believe I am called to do.

You are 89 years old and still intellectually active. What is the secret behind your longevity?

You have to ask God. I am grateful to Him for the life He has given me. Last year, at the Calabar festival, I attended a party organised by former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke. It was on December 27, and I danced throughout the evening. I danced to different rhythms and even performed the twist and other dance steps associated with my younger days. At the end of the event, two gentlemen approached me and asked how I could still dance so actively at my age without experiencing pain or obvious physical limitations. I could only thank God. I do not have a special formula that I can prescribe to everybody. But one thing I can tell you is that love has played a tremendous role in my life. I have been married for 55 years. I met my wife when I was 25 and she was 19. We have shared many experiences, travelled, lived in different places and built a life together. Our marriage has been founded on love, simplicity, care and companionship. Of course, we are human beings, and we have our shortcomings. Nobody is perfect. But I have come to understand that there is nothing in life quite comparable to love. There is something extraordinary about knowing that someone cares about you. Someone asks how you are doing, whether you have eaten, whether you need anything and how they can help you. They may appear to be little things, but they are very important. I sometimes wonder why people make marriage and relationships unnecessarily difficult. Life is already challenging enough. Even in difficult environments, love can thrive. The important thing is to care for one another and make room for each other.

I also believe strongly in keeping oneself engaged. Find something meaningful to do. Do not simply sit down and allow life to pass you by. Get involved in something, explore it, discover other opportunities within it and make choices. Making choices is important. You cannot continually say you do not know what you want. You must be prepared to make decisions and take responsibility for them. There will be difficult moments. I remember travelling from Lagos to Ibadan and spending about 12 hours on the journey because of traffic. My children also experienced similar difficulties on their way home. But they had made up their minds to complete the journey. They could not simply abandon the trip because the road had become difficult. Life is like that. You make a decision, and along the way, challenges emerge. Sometimes you become tired and feel like giving up. But you must find a way to keep going. For me, when things become difficult, I turn to God. I tell Him that the situation is hard, and I ask for help. Through faith, I accept that help and continue to do the best I can. Ultimately, I believe that faith, love, meaningful engagement and gratitude to God have been important parts of my life.

Looking back at your life, what would you tell your younger self if you had the opportunity to speak to him today?

I would tell my younger self to reflect deeply on the decisions we made and the consequences that followed. One period I would particularly revisit is 1966. There were events before 1966 that could be described as the clouds gathering before a heavy rainfall. There were signs, tensions and developments that eventually culminated in the military coup of January 1966. We were young, and in many ways, we were radicals. There was a strong desire for change, and many of us believed that Nigeria needed a different direction. But when I look back at what happened, particularly the killings and the events that followed, I ask myself whether we fully understood the consequences of what we were doing.

The military eventually took over, and once it did, it had the power to do whatever it wanted. Some good things may have emerged from military intervention, but the overall consequences were enormous. Sometimes I ask myself: What would Nigeria have become if the events of 1966 had taken a different course? Could we have understood and managed our differences better without that intervention? I see 1966 as a very painful beginning of the ruptures in Nigeria, particularly the breakdown of relationships between the Eastern and Northern parts of the country. The killings were particularly devastating. People were killed in their homes, including prominent political leaders. The killing of the Sardauna of Sokoto was especially painful. One is left asking: What exactly was the objective? After killing people, what was the plan for the country? That is one of the most painful aspects of my life because I lived through those events. I knew people who were affected, and the memories have remained with me. One incident that particularly troubled me involved a man who had escaped from his home during the violence. He apparently thought he had found safety, only to be killed when he encountered someone he knew. These are the kinds of experiences that are difficult to forget. You cannot predict what will happen next or fully understand the consequences of actions taken in moments of anger and political upheaval.

The killings contributed to the atmosphere that eventually led to the Nigerian Civil War. The fears, threats and tensions between different parts of the country became overwhelming. When I reflect on those years, I also question my own place in the events. Was I so radical at the time that I could have supported or participated in something that would take another person’s life? I do not believe anything would have justified taking an innocent person’s life. The important lesson is that you may take an action today without knowing what its consequences will be tomorrow. You may believe you are pursuing a particular objective, but the outcome may be entirely different from what you imagined. That is why I believe we must learn how to engage one another differently. We must ask ourselves: How do we reach people whose experiences and perspectives are different from ours? What tools do we have for reconciliation? How do we rebuild relationships? That, in many ways, is what my Cultural Stem Cell Theory seeks to address. It is about finding ways for people and societies to interact, influence one another positively and develop a shared understanding.