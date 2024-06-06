The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has weighed in on the allegation that the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is secretly paying N5.4 trillion as fuel subsidy for 2024 despite the president announcing an end to such payment.

In a statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary on Thursday, the main opposition party said the revelation further confirmed the PDP’s stand that “the APC administration is a cesspit of corruption, lies and deceit.”

According to the statement, “this revelation by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun shows the callousness of the APC administration which is forcing Nigerians to buy fuel at very exorbitant price of over N800 per liter in various parts of the country while trillions of naira are allegedly being paid as fuel subsidy into private bank accounts associated with corrupt APC leaders.

“Nigerians can recall how APC leaders in their characteristic manner tried to divert public attention when the PDP earlier alerted of this fraudulent act in a statement on May 28, 2024.

“This revelation by Wale Edun after a series of denials by APC leaders and Government officials validates the axiom that no matter how long lies appear to thrive the truth, like the sun, will always prevail.

“Is it not provocative and an act of extreme insensitivity that while our nation is suffering from grave infrastructural decay and millions of Nigerians subjected to punishing hardship, acute poverty, life of misery and utter despondency by the removal of subsidy without cushioning measures, a staggering N5.4 trillion, in the name of fuel subsidy, is reportedly being cornered by corrupt APC leaders?

“The deceit which is prevalent in the APC government is responsible for plunging Nigerians deeper into destitution with no hope in sight under the current administration.

“Nigerians deserve to know; Where is the N5.4 trillion being taken from? Which agency of government is responsible for the payment of the said fuel subsidy and to who? What are the criteria used for payment? What volume of fuel is being subsidized and at what cost? Why is petrol still selling exorbitantly even with the revelation of the continuing payment of fuel subsidy? These are questions that need to be answered,” the PDP posited.

The PDP demanded that President Tinubu should immediately “clear the air and come clean by personally addressing Nigerians and ordering a public enquiry into the reported N5.4 trillion fuel subsidy under his watch.”

It also said Tinubu should immediately review his economic team with a view to getting capable hands and checking the corruption prevalent in the administration.

“Mr President must also review the economic policies of the administration that is strangulating the people. Recognizing, accepting, and reviewing a flawed economic policy is not weakness but courage. That is what defines a leader at a time like this.

“President Tinubu should listen to the heartbeat of Nigerians. There is hunger and destitution in the land. The reaction of hungry people is better imagined! Mr President, please act now,” the party maintained.

