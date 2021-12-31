PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA, IGP over alleged killings in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said it had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and National Security Adviser (NSA) over alleged killings by Ebonyi State command of the South-East Security Network, Ebubeagu.

PDP in the state alleged that Ebubeagu security network was being used for political persecution in the state by the state government.

State chairman of the party, Mr Tochukwu Okorie, stated this in his Okposi country home, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state during a civic reception in his honour and flagging off of the party’s e-registration in the state.

Okorie said, “Let me now take this opportunity to warn those who go about intimidating and harassing people in the name of Ebubeagu or whatever. We will no longer fold our arms and watch anyone kill and maim our people.

“We have written to the NSA and the IGP on account of the atrocities of the criminal gang called Ebubeagu.

“While that is receiving attention, I want to assure all PDP faithful in the state of adequate protection.

“I also encourage you to resist these criminals and provide timely information about their evil activities so as to enable the appropriate security agencies deal with their shenanigans.”

Meanwhile, the National Vice Chairman of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), South-East zone, Dr Lazarus Udeze, announced his defection alongside the entire state executive committee members in Ebonyi State led by Dr Hilary Nwele to PDP.

According to him, the party was collapsing into PDP to team with the party to rescue Ebonyi State from its termed bad governance and mass poverty.

He commended the leaders of the party in the state for upholding the party, despite intimidation and harassment from the ruling APC.

Also, the former coordinator of Ohaozara East Development Centre, Mrs Martha Nwankwo, announced her defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former APC leader in Ugwulangwu said she was joining the PDP with more than 7000 of her supporters.

She said those defecting with her were drawn from the three electoral wards of Ugwulangwu autonomous community.

She added that she was defecting to PDP because the party was the only party truly accepted and loved by the people of Ebonyi State.

She noted that she was a member of the party until Governor David Umahi forced them into APC in 2020.

