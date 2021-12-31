2023: Why Igbo should be president —Ikpeazu

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday said South-Easterners should be considered for the 2023 presidency of Nigeria because they are more knowledgeable about the country than other areas.

Fielding questions from correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he affirmed that Igbos are pan-Nigerians who live and invest everywhere in the country.

However, he noted that the issue of Igbo presidency in 2023 cannot be a matter of right, but something that should be achieved through negotiations and conversations.

While distancing himself from the 2023 presidential race, Governor Ikpeazu maintained that political parties must consider the yearnings and aspirations of the South-East in selecting their presidential candidate.

Asked about his view on an Igbo president and whether he would contest the election, he responded: “I’m not interested in the presidency. I’m very busy as governor and thinking about what I will become now will amount to shortchanging my people who gave me a mandate for an initial four years and renewed it for another four years and it will terminate around May 2023.

“We are yet in 2021 and it will be self-serving for me to begin to think about what I will become instead of concentrating on serving my people for time they elected me.

“May be after 2023, I’ll begin to think about what next I’ll do.

“Having said that, I think that the South-Easterners have a right to take a shot at the presidency of Nigeria and I dare say that our qualification starts from the fact that we understand and know Nigeria better than the other states of Nigeria.

“I dare say this is my opinion. We go everywhere, we are everywhere, we invest everywhere, and we are pan-Nigerian people.

“However, the question of Nigeria president of South-East extraction is a national question that requires negotiation, discussion and conversation with all parts of this country and I am least qualified to determine what happened in 2023.

“I also want to spend my time supporting the incumbent president to do his time and do his best, while we wait for what happens to begin to unfold. So, these are my views about the presidency.”

The Abia governor spoke on the qualities that the 2023 presidential candidate must have and how the political parties may choose the individual. He said that he must have a pan-Nigerian mentality.

