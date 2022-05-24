PDP primaries: Don’t tamper with court backed up list, Ebonyi delegates tell NWC

The three-Man Ward Elected Delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, have appealed to the party’s national leadership not to tamper with the court’s approved list ahead of its primaries.

The delegates from the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi, made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki.

According to them, the list backed up by a court order identifies the authentic delegates.

Recall that the leader of delegates, Ogbonnaya Odii had on May 19 obtained a court order allowing the delegates to list from the three-man Adhoc ward congress of the party, thereby restraining the people’s democratic party from using any delegate list for the three-man Ward adhoc delegate and National delegate (local government) congress that is not monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“The court order has been obtained and we’re calling on the national leadership of our dear party to make use of the list as approved by the Court.

“The National Working Committee of our party should obey the court and not tamper with the delegates list for the interest of peace amongst members.





“We aslo urge the state Chairman of the party Barr Silas Onu to encourage the National Leadership of our party to obey the court order in the interest of peace and building of the party. This will allow peace to reign in Ebonyi during the primaries and the general elections,” Odii added.

Mr Emmanuel Uka, Leader of Elected National Delegates in Ebonyi State urged stakeholders of the party to join hands to stenghten oneness ahead of party primaries.

Uka noted that PDP in Ebonyi was united to win in all positions during the general elections and urged the party’s national leadership not to tamper with the delegates list as approved by the competent court of record ahead of its primary elections.

“The leadership of our party should allow the people to choose their leaders to come 2023,” Uka advised.

