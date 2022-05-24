2023: APGA commences primaries in Anambra amidst gunmen attacks

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has commenced the process of electing its candidates for the 2023 general elections as scheduled today with the conduct of State Houses of Assembly nationwide.

The party will also hold the primary election for House of Representatives aspirants on Friday, May 27, 2022, while the Senatorial comes up on Saturday, 28th May 2022 and thereafter, the presidential.

This was the resolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, which also maintained that only the three ad-hoc delegates per ward, elected at the ward congress would be qualified and eligible to vote as delegates in the primaries.

The NWC further stated that they took the position in compliance with Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Our Correspondent who move around the state, as of 9:47 am, to ascertain the level of preparedness amidst gunmen attacks in the state, gathered that the party leadership have resolved to relocate venues of Aguata, Nnewi South, Ihiala, Ogbaru, Orumba North/South, Ekwusigo LGAs Constituencies to Awka, the state capital, to avoid another unforeseen circumstance.

The decision was a result of the constant kidnapping, maiming and killing of innocent people in the above council areas including the most pronounced, painful and barbaric kidnapping and beheading of the serving Lawmaker, representing Aguata 11 Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, late Hon. Okechukwu Okoye alongside his aide, late Mr. Cyril Chiegboka.

As of 3 pm, result sheets have started coming into the state party Secretariat Awka.





