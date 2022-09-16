PDP names Wike as member of presidential campaign council

Despite the yet-to-resolved disagreement between Nyesom Wike and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the Rivers State governor has been named a member of the presidential campaign council of the party.

A document dated September 16, 2022, and signed by Umar Bature, the National Organizing secretary of the party, seen by the Tribune Online, on Thursday night, showed that the governor who is insisting on the ouster of the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, will join other governors of the party including Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Sam Ortom (Benue), Okezie (Abia) and Ifeanyi Uguanyi (Enugu) in the council.

The Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO), the umbrella body of the campaign, is headed by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as chairman, while Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Makinde are vice chairman north and south, respectively.

The document also contains the rest of the organogram of the organisation, including the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal as director-general; Liyel Imoke, deputy director-general (Operation); Prof Adewale Oladipo, deputy director-general (Administration); Chief Raymond Dokpesi, deputy director-general (Technical & Systems) and Okwesilieze Nwodo, deputy director-general (Research & Strategy).

The directorate of administration has under it the directorate of finance and directorate of legal affairs.

The technical & systems will oversee the directorate of technology, directorate of situation room, directorate of election management, and the directorate of training.

The directorate of field operations & logistics also has charge of the directorate of strategic communications, directorate of security and directorate of support groups.





The research and strategy has the directorate of research, directorate of intelligence & strategy,

directorate of monitoring and evaluation, and directorate of international affairs.