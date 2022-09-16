NANS launches #EndASUUStrikeNow project, moves Friday protest to Lagos-Ore expressway

By Tunbosun Ogundare - Lagos
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has launched the #EndASUUStrikeNow project and vowed that it would pursue the project with daily protests on major highways across the country.
The students announced the project at their protest ground, on Thursday, in Gbongan Osun State along the Ibadan-Ife expressway and named Olumide Ojo as the chairman of the task force constituted for the project.

This was after they barricaded the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in protest for up to eight hours, on Tuesday, and moved to Ibadan, on Wednesday.

The association in a statement made available, on Thursday night, by the chairman of the task force, Olumide Ojo and its national public relations officer, Yisa Giwa, said they are moving their protest to the Benin-Ore highway, on Friday, September 16.

They said they could no longer continue to fold their hands and watch the federal government be playing politics with their future.

They said seven months strike with students staying idle is not only too long but anti-progress to them, their parents and to the education sector and the economy as a whole.

They said it is unheard of that after a total of 15 negotiations have taken place within the last seven months between the federal government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), nothing positive to show for the move.

They, therefore, called on all Nigerian students and parents as well as workers to join them for tomorrow’s protest as a continuation of their struggle to get the government to meet the demands of ASUU.

