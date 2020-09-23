PDP mourns with Fayose over sister’s death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and his family over the passage of his beloved immediate sister, Madam Moji Ladeji (nee Fayose).

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Wednesday, it said that it shared in the pain of the Fayose and Ladeji families and its thoughts and prayers were with them at this moment of grief.

The party noted that Madam Moji Ladeji was an exceptionally good-hearted personality who stood beside his brother, former Governor Ayo Fayose, with wise counsel and prayers, which immensely contributed to his success as governor.

The statement added: “In our grief, we are however consoled that Madam Ladeji lived as a devout Christian and we believe that she has found rest in the bosom of the Saviour.

“Our party commiserates with the Fayose and Ladeji families and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

