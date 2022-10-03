PDP has what it takes to win across Nigeria in 2023 ― Atiku

Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the party has what it takes to win the 2023 general elections overwhelmingly across the country.

Atiku Abubakar who was in Gombe for a wedding ceremony however took time out to officially opened his campaign office to signify the commencement of electioneering campaigns to realise his agelong political aspiration of becoming the number one citizen has failed to win in the past attempts under different political platforms including the PDP, APC and ACN.

While answering questions from journalists at the Gombe International Airport, the former Vice President described the chances of the party as very bright considering the impeccable records it set while it ruled the country for 16 years stressing also that the party is doing well in the states it is Governing presently.

The presidential candidate said that the party lost the presidential 2019, following what he termed as mistakes, which the PDP had recovered from stressing that, “PDP is a very popular party and it is the oldest party in Nigeria. We have realized that we made mistakes in the past which have been corrected.”

Reacting to the ongoing internal wranglings within the leadership of the party which may negatively impact the chances of the party, he expressed optimism that there is no cause for alarm as talks are still on to have an amicable resolution of the problem which will make the party come out stronger and more formidable.

According to him, “I’m still talking to aggrieved members of the party and I believe at the end of the day we will work together.”

He agreed that the PDP has realized its mistakes from the past and is working assiduously towards getting back its lost glory.

The office complex was donated by a defeated gubernatorial aspirant of the party in the State, Jamilu Ishaku Gwamna who also, donated 10 space wagon campaign vehicles for the campaign.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Governor of the State Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo who is believed to be on the side of embattled Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was conspicuously absent at the commissioning of the Atiku Abubakar campaign office.

Reacting to the development, a party stalwart in the state, Dr Ahmed Gana, in an interview with newsmen said that as far as the party and the members are concerned, Hassan Dankwambo remains an integral part of the PDP.

According to him, “Although he is not here physically, we assume we are going to have him any moment from now. He has no option but to come and join the people. Don’t forget that he is also campaigning for the seat of the Gombe North senatorial district and he needs the PDP family for him to win.”

