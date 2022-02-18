PDP extends tenure of North-West zone, Lagos state caretaker committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the extension of the tenures of North-West Zonal Caretaker Committee as well as the Lagos State Caretaker Committee for a period not exceeding 30 days.

This is contained in a statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, explained that to this effect, the current members of the respective Caretaker Committees are to continue in their capacities for an additional duration not exceeding 30 days, upon the expiration of their current tenure.

It said, consequently, the tenure of the North-West Zonal Caretaker Committee has been extended from Monday, February 28, 2022, to Monday, March 28, 2022, while the tenure of the Lagos State Caretaker Committee has also been extended from Friday, February 19, 2022, to Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The party urged all PDP critical stakeholders and members in the North West Zone as well as Lagos State are requested to take note.

The PDP also announced the approval by its NWC of the nomination of members to serve on the Electoral Committee for the Anambra State Ward Congresses for the purpose of electing new Ward Executive Committees and 3-Man Ad-Hoc Ward Delegates to the State Congress.

It is led by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state as chairman.

Other members are Sen. Abdul Ahmed Ningi, Sen. Atai Idoko, Barr. Ms Mildred Ekhator, and Rt. Hon. Mohammed Isah Ashiru who is to serve as Secretary.

The exercise is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in all the 326 Wards of Anambra State.

In the same vein, the NWC has approved the appointment of 63 Electoral Officers whose sole responsibility shall be to conduct the Ward Congresses in their assigned Local Government Areas.

The party noted that this is to ensure transparency and strict compliance with the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of Ward Congresses.

