Two persons die as trailer rams into 6 vehicles at Anambra police checkpoint

A driver of a Mercedes 911 truck with registration number UWZ556XA, on Friday, rammed into six vehicles at Ken Maduako’s Oil and Gas filling station by Ihialla-Onitsha highway in Anambra State.

The accident occurred around 11:02hrs.

According to an eyewitness, the truck driver was on speed while approaching a police checkpoint.

The source said, “He lost control and rammed into vehicles on a queue at the police checkpoint.”

DRC Margaret Onabe, acting sector public education officer, Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Anambra State Command, said, “Sixty-three were involved in the crash. One male adult and one male child were killed.

“Nine people sustained varying degrees of injuries, while 52 people were rescued unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team from Ihiallia Unit Command rushed the victims to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, Ihiallia, where a male adult and a male child were confirmed dead. The dead victims were deposited at the hospital morgue.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Two persons die Two persons die

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Two persons die Two persons die