PDP calls for unity, patriotism at Eid-el-Fitr

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with Nigerians on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, urging them to use the opportunity to unite in confronting the challenges facing our nation.

This is contained in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, on Wednesday, in which it stressed that the virtues of self-sacrifice, love, perseverance and inner peace embodied in the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan should continue to guide Nigerians as a people to face and overcome the challenges of life, particularly the evils confronting the nation today.

It said: “As a people, we are faced by all sorts of new surge in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, vandalism; recklessness and insensitivity in governance as well as the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Indeed, this is the time for Nigerians to keep hope alive believing that with trust in God and unity of all, this ugly phase in the life of our nation will surely pass.”

The PDP urged Nigerians to also use the occasion to pray for the nation as well as show love to one another, especially the downtrodden and the victims of the scourge of terrorism and banditry in our nation.

While wishing Nigerians a pleasant Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the party charged them to remain vigilant and continue to keep their trust in God’s infinite mercy at this critical time.

