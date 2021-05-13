CSACEFA partners Oyo govt, World Bank to improve education

The Civil Society Action Coalition on Education For All (CSACEFA) Oyo State Chapter has partnered with the World Bank and the Oyo State Government to give education a new lease of life in the state.

The coalition, as a sensitive member of the Oyo State Project Planning Team (OS-PPT) of the Global Partnership for Education 2 (GPE 2) — a Transforming Education Systems at State (TESS) Level Project — took an active part in a two-day strategic meeting on the project’s implementation and ways to effectively transform education in the state, held between May 4 and 5, 2021, in Ibadan, recently.

Dr Oluwabulola Olatunji and Mr Moshood Folorunsho, the State Coordinator and the immediate past State Coordinator, respectively, who represented the coalition at the meeting spoke highly of the need for transparency and openness for the set objectives of the project to be achieved.

“I believe that only transparency, accountability and real public participation, as well as unbureaucratic openness, can make GPE2-TESS Project achieve its set objectives and make the desired impact in Oyo State”, Dr Olatunji told Nigerian Tribune at the end of the meeting.

At the meeting status updates of the application process on the Education Sector Plan Implementation Grant (ESPIG) was shared; requirements for each state as specified by the Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) was discussed in details and the expectations of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and Policy Makers’ role in the prompt achievement of Disbursement Linked Results (DLRs) and the disbursement of their Grants

Before the meeting was declared open by the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the National Project Coordinator of GPE 2- TESS Project, Dr Mrs Folake Olatunji-David had, on behalf of the Minister for Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, welcomed to the meeting the participants, who were drawn from the three benefitting states – Oyo, Adamawa and Katsina (OAK).

In her opening remarks, Dr Folake said that the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Education planned to transform the education system in Nigeria using the OAK States as pilot States. She said that other states of the federation will copy the templates from the OAK states.

She later enjoined the OAK states to be steadfast and set realistic targets during the appraisal meeting that will take place between May 10 and 21, 2021. She remarked the fact that the governors of the OAK states signed an agreement with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to raise the budgetary allocation to the education sector to 20 per cent and implementing the agreement showed commitments and seriousness on the part of the governors.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CSACEFA partners Oyo govt, World Bank to improve education

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… CSACEFA partners Oyo govt, World Bank to improve education