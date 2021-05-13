N39bn corruption allegation against gov Ishaku fake, Group defends

The Taraba concerned youth forum, on Thursday, said the 39 billion naira corruption allegation against governor Darius Ishaku being submitted to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), was fake and was calculated to mislead Tarabans.

The group stated this during a press briefing in Jalingo, they alleged that the deputy Senate minority leader and senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha sponsored the ungodly allegation.

The group in their presentation through its chairman, Ismaila Tanko Alex called on the EFCC to be professional in discharging their duty as some unscrupulous elements were working behind to drag the Commission’s good name into the murky waters of Taraba politics as played by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha whom according to them has been petitioned and under investigation by the EFCC.

They noted that the 39 billion naira allegation against governor Darius Ishaku been spearheaded by senator Bwacha, alleging that the governor siphoned the funds through his sister who is a board member in the state, was a calculated attempt of misleading people of the state about the government of governor Darius Ishaku.

“Government of Governor Darius Ishaku has sworn to God and mankind to serve Tarabans and be accountable to them with all their resources whether in cash or in kind. It will also be foolhardy to even contemplate stealing even a naira from government coffers if we all understand the many financial regulations in the country.

“The voodoo and faceless organization (TADIL), alleged to be where the money was sent to, does not exist in Taraba and has no any verifiable and registered contact address or any traceable office location.

“This allegation and the information in circulation is clearly fake, deceitful and calculated to mislead and most importantly insult the collective intelligence of the good people of Taraba State.

“The concocted figures of N39billion and N21billion is a figment of self imagination created out of daydream and hallucination emanated from senator Emmanuel Bwacha and Co, who are so desperate to remain in powers as against the yearnings and aspirations of Tarabans.

“We are hereby challenging the people behind this allegation to rather come out with credible documents, facts, figures means of details and means of transaction to back up their claims,” the group defended.

The group appealed with the EFCC to investigate the petition before the commission on alleged corruption, criminal conspiracy, obtained by false, pretence and diversion of public resources for personal uses and abandonment of projects to the tune of 7.2 billion naira against Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

