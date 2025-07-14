…PDP, APP reject LG election results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Lagos State have rejected outcomes of the Saturday’s Local Government elections in the state, saying the outcomes did not reflect the will of residents.

Officials of both parties spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Reacting, Chief Sunday Olaifa, the PDP deputy chairman (Lagos West), said the results were manipulated to favour APC, saying the ruling party did not win as claimed.

Olaifa said: “PDP in Lagos State rejects in totality the outcome of July 12 council elections in the state. It is nothing but a mockery of democracy going by the manipulations and financial inducement that we saw.

“For a party that has been in power for over 20 years under various names to depend on rigging before winning a local government election, shows the party is already rejected.

“APC didn’t win that election. The election didn’t hold in many polling units and results were written.

“For instance, at Ajao Estate of Isolo LCDAs, out of 36 polling units, till the close of the election, LASIEC officers were not in about 22 polling units. This happened in few other areas.”

Olaifa, who noted that the process leading into the election was flawed with many candidates not cleared, said that the election fell short of all known democratic standards.

The PDP chieftain said that the ruling party would be rejected in 2027 general elections with the ”true outcome” of the council polls.

Similarly, Mrs Abiola Adeyemi, the APP chairman, described LASIEC’s disenfranchisement of some candidates properly nominated by their political parties as uncalled for.

Adeyemi told NAN that the just-concluded election was not an improvement in any way on previous exercises, urging the commission to go back to the drawing board.

“This election is not free fair and credible by any standard. It is the worst of elections ever conducted in Lagos State.

“So many candidates were not screened and their candidacy not validated by LASIEC for different flimsy reasons even after those candidates were duly nominated by their political parties.

“How can an election where so many candidates were disqualified by the umpire for no just cause and party logo missing on the ballot be regarded as credible.”

“We complained, but the commission turned deaf ears to all appeals to accept our candidates.

“Our logo, APP logo, was not even on the ballot paper in Badagry. LASIEC officers even came late to many polling units,” Adeyemi said.

According to her, the exercise many stakeholders, especially the political parties, were disappointed in the conduct of the election.

