Payment of bursary for 2019/2020 session starts this week ― Delta govt

The payment of the 2019/2020 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary, for students of Delta State origin in tertiary institutions across the country, commences this week.

Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this in a statement, on Tuesday, in Asaba, said the government has approved the release of funds for the exercise.

He said the continuous payment of the bursary to Delta State students, despite the economic hardship in the country, was a further demonstration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to human capital development of the state.

Aniagwu further urged Delta students to take advantage of the bursary payment to improve on their studies and continue to be good ambassadors of the state at wherever they are studying.

He commended the leadership of the Delta State students’ community for identifying with the many people-oriented programmes of the Governor Okowa-led government.

Aniagwu assured that the administration will continue to pay priority attention to the improvement of infrastructure in all institutions of learning as well as the welfare of students.

