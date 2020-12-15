BREAKING: CJN Tanko Muhammad tests positive for COVID-19

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Muhammad has tested positive for COVID-19.

A member of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa made this known at the inauguration of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Justice Muhammad is said to be receiving treatment in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The CJN was absent at the swearing-in of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday.

Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour was the one who administered oaths to the new SANs in his stead.

