Leading player in the financial services industry, PatrickGold Microfinance Bank, on Monday, launched its Point of Sale terminals codenamed GetriPos to boost financial services for business owners and agency banking agents across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

This is coming exactly one year after it launched two of Nigeria’s most efficient banking apps, GetriPay and GetriSave.

Speaking to newsmen after the launch in Lagos, PatrickGold’s Chairman, Olutosin Bamiduro, said GetriPos is designed to support financial inclusion while helping businesses and Point of Sale agents to carry out seamless transactions.

Bamiduro said: “GetriPos uses modern POS terminals to provide deposit, withdrawal, airtime purchase, data top-up, bills payment and sports betting services to Nigerians. The user-friendly interface is accompanied by super-fast processing speed for safe and secure banking while accepting all cards.

“With this product, no one has to worry about delay in transactions due to network errors and other glitches because for us, our loyalty to our customers goes beyond financial exchanges.”

He stated that intending users of the terminal could either walk into the bank office in Lagos or apply through the GetriPay app on Android and iPhone.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with deposits insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), PatrickGold partners include Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc, Interswitch, Providus Bank, Zenith Bank, Flutterwave, among others.

