Nigerian music star Patoranking has once again captured the hearts of many, this time by constructing a mini-stadium in Ebute Metta, in Lagos State, the community where he grew up.

Known for his infectious music and philanthropic endeavours, Patoranking said his latest project is a testament to his unwavering dedication to giving back to the people and investing in other ventures outside of music.

The mini-stadium, designed to provide a space for football lovers and other sports enthusiasts, has already become a beacon of hope and excitement in the neighborhood.

Patoranking, though not of the Yoruba tribe, has shown that unity and love transcend ethnic boundaries. In a heartfelt social media post, he shared his motivation: “God blessed me, I blessed my people. I built this from a place of love to unite my community, Ebute Metta… First of many️ World Best.”

The artist’s gesture has been met with overwhelming praise from residents and fans alike, particularly on social media platforms.

Pato, as he’s fondly called said the mini-stadium is expected to serve as a hub for sports and recreation, offering the youth a safe and supportive environment to develop their talents and engage in healthy competition.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with excitement and commendations for Patoranking.

Fans from all over the have lauded his efforts, celebrating his commitment to making a positive impact in his community. Comments flooded in, with many expressing admiration for his selflessness and vision.

Residents of Ebute Metta also expressed their gratitude, acknowledging the significant role the mini-stadium will play in fostering community spirit and providing opportunities for growth. The facility is seen as a symbol of hope and progress, highlighting the positive change that can come from acts of kindness and generosity.

As the mini-stadium becomes a new landmark in Ebute Metta, Patoranking noted that his efforts will continue to inspire, reminding the people of the power of giving back and the importance of supporting one’s roots.

“This project marks the beginning of many more to come, as I will continue to use my success to uplift and unite his community.”

