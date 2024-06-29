Content creators in Nigeria can now earn money from ad revenue, as Meta has fulfilled its promise to make the country eligible for monetisation.

This development, announced earlier this year, ensures that Nigerian creators can now monetize their content on Facebook, in addition to Instagram.

In May, Meta had assured that Facebook monetisation would be available in Nigeria by June.

“Monetisation won’t be limited to just Instagram. Nigerian creators eligible to use our monetisation products will be able to also monetise on Facebook as well,” Meta stated.

“We’re working diligently to make these monetisation features available for Nigerian creators in June, and our team is dedicated to a swift rollout.”

On June 27, 2024, Meta marked Nigeria blue in the professional dashboard, confirming the rollout.

Tribune Online also noted that Meta’s President of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, visited Nigeria in March and met with President Bola Tinubu.

During this visit, Clegg announced that Meta would introduce monetisation features on Instagram for Nigerian creators by June 2024.

Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale had highlighted the significance of this feature, stating, “Sir Clegg also said Meta will introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetize their content to enable them to earn a living using the app.”

Previously, content creators with Nigerian addresses were not eligible for Facebook monetisation unless their page management was based in an eligible country.

With this new development, Nigerian content creators can now monetise their content and earn money through Facebook in-stream ads, live ads, ads on reels, bonuses, and subscriptions.

