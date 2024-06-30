Nigerian rising music artiste, Dumomi the Jig is putting his best foot forward in music industry with his new tune, Santa Monica, featuring Tar1q & Kelly Kayy.

From Ojoro to La Vida Loca and Butterfly and now his latest track, Santa Monica, the singer continues to show others in the game that he means business and wants to keep leading from the front.

‘Santa Monica’ is a vibrant and catchy tune that showcases Dumomi’s unique style and versatility.

The song features smooth vocals, infectious beats, and memorable lyrics, making it a must-listen for music lovers. Tar1q and Kelly Kayy bring their own flair to the track, adding depth and dimension to the sound.

With ‘Santa Monica’, Dumomi the Jig is cementing his status as a leading artist in the Nigerian music scene.

His consistent delivery of high-quality music has earned him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim. The singer’s dedication to his craft and passion for music is evident in every note he sings, and ‘Santa Monica’ is no exception.

He told his fans to get ready to groove to the rhythm of ‘Santa Monica’ and experience the magic of his soul-stirring music.

