Passengers without negative COVID-19 PCR test to pay $3,500 ― NCAA

Henceforth, any passenger flying into Nigeria without carrying a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test will be subjected to a fine of $3,500.

This warning was contained in a circular issued to all foreign airlines operating into Nigeria since the reopening of the country’s airspace to international flights on September 5, 2020.

According to the circular titled: ‘Online Platform Service Difficulties’, signed by the director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, dated September 8, 2020 and copied to the Accountable Manager/Country Manager of each of the foreign airlines, the regulatory body declared: “Please note that presentation of a negative COVID-19 PCR test valid within 96 hours of boarding remains MANDATORY for all passengers traveling to Nigeria. Airlines must ensure compliance with this requirement.

“Flying passengers that do not have a negative COVID-19-19 PCR test to Nigeria will attract a penalty of $3,500 per passenger”.

The NCAA acknowledged the difficulties several intending passengers to the country are having with the use of the online platform for uploading information, making payments and printing QR codes required for travel to Nigeria.

” Airlines are hereby notified that the presentation of evidence of payment receipt in the form of a QR code is recommended for all passengers but is not a MANDATORY requirement for boarding flights to Nigeria for now.

‘Airlines are advised to allow passengers without a QR code to board as a temporary measure until additional ongoing work to the payment platform is completed. Airlines will be informed in the coming days of any changes to this requirement.

