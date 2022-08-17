Parents donate bus to Ajayi Crowther University 

The Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Professor Timothy Adebayo, has expressed gratitude to the Ajayi Crowther University Par​​ents and Sponsors Forum for its contribution to the university’s development. He made the comment when he received the keys of a Toyot​​a Regius Ace Super GL bus from the forum’s chairman, Mr Timothy Ishola, accompanied by his executive, recently.

The vice-chancellor stated that the forum has been a worthy partner in progress since he assumed office nearly two years ago. He recalled that the forum, under the immediate past executive, donated towards the building of the University Welcome Centre at the main campus.

The vice-chancellor reiterated that the University does not receive subvention from anywhere, which is why it is imperative to be prudent and careful in managing the meagre resources that come from the school fees.

In the vice-chancellor’s words “We are grateful to the forum for purchasing this bus. It is timely because we are preparing for the accreditation of our Nursing Programme, and one of the demands of the National Universities Commission (NUC) is that the department must have a bus.

“This bus came at the right time. It is a clear indication that God is with us in the journey to establish the programme. We have spent over 15 million naira in buying required equipment, and we will still get more. We have tried to be as prudent as possible with funds to provide infrastructure.

“We are currently building a multipurpose classroom story building here on this campus, and we shall soon commence the construction of another laboratory for the Faculty of Engineering. We are grateful to this executive for donating the bus to the university. But like Oliver Twist, we expect more. I thank you on behalf of all organs of the university.”

In his response, Ishola stated that the forum has been supporting the university as much as possible. He recalled that the previous executives purchased a water tanker, ambulance, and assisted in building the Students’ Common Room and others. He promised that the forum would continue to make contributions to the development of the university.

The forum delegation included other members of the executive, namely, Dr Ayena O.O(Vice-Chairman), Dr Solanke S. O(Secretary), Barrister Oyedepo S.O (Financial Secretary), Mrs Ayeni Grace (Assistant Secretary) and staff of the Forum’s Secretariat, Mrs Atiba and Mrs Ajayi. Venerable Taiwo Olodude, Dean of Saint Michael’s Cathedral Church, Oyo, who was at the occasion, prayed for the Forum and the University.