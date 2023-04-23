Barely 24 hours after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the demolition of some buildings within Banana Island over Infractions, another five-storey building has collapsed in GRA Apapa, Lagos.

The incident came in less than two weeks when a seven-storey building caved in on Banana Island,Lagos, killing one workers and leaving others with injuries.

The five-storey building on Ladipo Oluwole Street, GRA Apapa, Lagos, was learnt to be under construction before it caved in.

It was learnt that a thunder strike hit the building under construction and it came down like a pack of cards.

Details later..

