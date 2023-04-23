No fewer than seven persons were burnt to death while 14 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident around OPIC on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the incident occurred at 10:45 am on Sunday.

The FRSC spokesperson said that the accident was caused by excessive speeding and brake failure which led to loss of control, saying that the vehicle hit the road divider, somersaulted and went up in flames.

She stated that 22 persons were involved in the accident which comprised seven men, eight women, four male children and three female children.

Okpe added that 14 people were injured – four men, five women, two male children and three female children.

The FRSC public education officer said that the seven persons burnt to death were two men, three women and two children.

“The vehicle involved in the accident had the registration number BDG 993 YG, a Mazda bus,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured were taken to Lagos State Accident Emergency Centre, Ojota, while the deceased were deposited at Olabisi Onabajo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Morgue, Sagamu.

